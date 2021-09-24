Left Menu

Manufacturers will be mandated to power vehicles with flex engines: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the manufacturers will be mandated to power vehicles with flex engines that can run on more than one fuel, in the upcoming three to four months.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:32 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the manufacturers will be mandated to power vehicles with flex engines that can run on more than one fuel, in the upcoming three to four months. Addressing the people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the flyover from Rajaram Bridge in Pune, Gadkari said, "In the next three to four months, I will be issuing an order, mandating all vehicle manufacturers to power vehicles with flex engines."

Expressing concern over the increasing pollution and congestion in the city, Gadkari said that there is no option other than decentralisation for the fast-growing cities like Pune. Further, the minister informed that the first order for a flex engine will be issued to BMW, and gradually to all others.

Gadkari also expressed hope that politics can take a back seat for the sake of development in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

