Shipping Minister Sonowal lays foundation stone for three projects at New Mangalore Port

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, informed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. As per the ministry, the inauguration included the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate and dedication to the nation of the newly built business development centre.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "An additional truck parking area of 17000 square metres will be developed at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore while the Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitory at the project cost of Rs.5.00 crores in 2022-2023." He informed that the U.S. Mallya Gate, named after the founder of the Port, will be modified at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore. The work is likely to be completed by March 2022.

Minister further said that the Business Development Centre will provide all facilities under one roof to the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) trade fraternity. The Minister said that due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this Port. Around 500 trucks are moving to and fro daily for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and Karnataka state and construction of a new parking area will be a boon to EXIM trade from this port.

New Mangalore Port, the only major port of Karnataka, is ideally located between Cochin and Goa ports. Every aspect of the infrastructure is designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the customers' logistical needs. The port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coal and other cargo. New Mangalore Port Trust is an ISO 9001, 14001 and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) compliant port due to its strict emphasis on safety security. (ANI)

