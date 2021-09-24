Left Menu

KINFRA inks MoU with BPCL for petrochemical park

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:41 IST
KINFRA inks MoU with BPCL for petrochemical park
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-operation in the petrochemical park project to be set up by KINFRA.

The MoU for the park was signed by KINFRA MD Santosh Koshy Thomas and BPCL Marketing Executive Director Subhikash Jena in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve at Thiruvananthapuram and is slated to be completed by 2024.

''The park, which is coming up in the 481 acre at Ambalamugal near here, aims at the industrial and economic growth of the state along with job creation,'' the state government said in a release.

BPCL, a major player in the petrochemical industry, has been allotted 171 acre land for the project while in 250 acres, other petrochemical industrial units will function. The state government said these industrial units will function using the raw materials supplied by the BPCL.

Industries Department secretary K Ilangovan, Director S Harikishore, BPCL Kochi Refineries Executive Director Sanjay Khanna, among others, were present during the signing of the MoU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021