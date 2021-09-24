Light to moderate intensity rain predicted in parts of Delhi today
Light to moderate intensity rainfall will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next two hours, as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.
"24/09/2021: 20:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Shamli, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Moradabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said a tweet from RWFC, New Delhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning. (ANI)
