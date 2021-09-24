Left Menu

Light to moderate intensity rain predicted in parts of Delhi today

Light to moderate intensity rainfall will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next two hours, as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:53 IST
Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).. Image Credit: ANI
"24/09/2021: 20:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Shamli, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Moradabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said a tweet from RWFC, New Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

