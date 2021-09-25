Apple festival begins in Doon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated a three-day international apple festival here for the commercial promotion of apples grown in the state.

Inaugurating the festival at the Rangers Ground here, Dhami said Uttarakhand is capable of growing the finest quality of apples and hoped that the event will help it earn the distinction it deserves nationally and internationally.

He expressed hope that the event will provide apple growers of the state new opportunities to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)