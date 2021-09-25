Left Menu

Fit India Movement: Anurag Thakur flags off cycle rally in Leh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Leh's Kharoo as a part of the Fit India Movement under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:05 IST
Fit India Movement: Anurag Thakur flags off cycle rally in Leh
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off cycle rally in Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Leh's Kharoo as a part of the Fit India Movement under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event was organised by Ladakh police in collaboration with Ladakh Cycling Association to promote fitness in the country.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this Fit India campaign in 2019 to make aware people of health and fitness. Today, I am glad to see that people in Leh are ready with their cycles to participate in the rally, even though it is located at more than 11,000 ft height." He thanked Ladakh Police and the cycle association for organising the event. "I wish good luck to all the participants," he added.

After inaugurating the event, the Union Sports Minister also participated in the rally and was seen cycling with other participants. "Go for a run, jog or cycle! 11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh With the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning! Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App?" Thakur tweeted after the rally.

Thakur received a 'traditional welcome' from a team of Sports Authority of India (SAI) volunteers on his arrival in Kargil, after the cycle rally in Leh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021