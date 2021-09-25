Left Menu

Kerala Construction labourer's daughter cracks UPSC exam 2020

A construction labourer's daughter from Thiruvananthapuram, Aswathy S, cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination-2020, by achieving 481st rank.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:59 IST
Aswathy S speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A construction labourer's daughter from Thiruvananthapuram, Aswathy S, cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination-2020, by achieving 481st rank. While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Aswathy said, "It was my fourth attempt at civil service examination. The last three times I could not clear the preliminary exams and I was a little anxious. I am happy now. To crack this examination, I focused on writing practice and maximum content improvisation, so that I could present my content well in the papers."

Premkumar, her father, said, "I am very happy. Under difficult circumstances, she cleared the civil service exam. I am proud of her. She was excellent in her studies." Earlier on Friday, the UPSC declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 where a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position in the exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

