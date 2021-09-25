HAL engineer, IIT Kanpur professor bestowed with IETE award

A young engineer from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Prikshat Sharma and Prof (Dr) Janakarajan Ramkumar of IIT Kanpur have been bestowed with the prestigious IETE (The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers) award for the year 2021. The award consists of a citation, a medal and a plaque. The awards were given at a virtual program today on the occasion of the 64th IETE Convention.

Sharma received the award for his contribution to the development of the Integrated Avionics System Testing Rig for avionics rotatable tables of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), the first-ever in-house facility established for the LCA production program. Sharma works as Deputy General Manager at HAL's LCA Tejas Division. Prof (Dr) Janakarajan Ramkumar was bestowed with the award for his pioneering work in producing low-cost large-area microwave absorbent metamaterials for stealth applications and for his involvement as a mentor promoting inventors and entrepreneurs under various Government programs for the part and product localization.

The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) which Sharma was instrumental in developing performs a complete functional test of LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) by simulating all the necessary communication interfaces available on an aircraft. With the commissioning of this ATE, the cycle-time and man-hour requirements for Pre-Installation (PI) checks come down drastically as it avoids multiple to and fro commutation to various agencies. This is a huge leap in self-sufficiency in the production activities of Tejas fighters. (ANI)

