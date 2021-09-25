Left Menu

Balbir Giri will be successor of Mahant Narendra Giri, says Advocate Rishi Shankar Dwivedi

Rishi Shankar Dwivedi, the advocate of late Mahant Narendra Giri on Saturday said that as per the rules of the 'Math', the final will of Giri will be implemented and Balbir Giri will be appointed as his successor.

Rishi Shankar Dwivedi, the advocate of late Mahant Narendra Giri on Saturday said that as per the rules of the 'Math', the final will of Giri will be implemented and Balbir Giri will be appointed as his successor. "As per the rules of the Math, the latest will of Late Mahant Narendra Giri will be implemented and Balbir Giri will be chosen as his successor after the CBI probe into the matter of Giri's death is done," said Dwivedi.

He also added, "Mahant Narendra Giri made three wills. First was made in 2010 in Balbir Giri's favour. Then he removed his name from the will in 2011 saying that he is not taking interest in the work and made another will in favour of his another disciple, Anand Giri. Later in June 2020, he made his final will, replacing Anand with Balbir Giri. Narendra Giri told me that he wanted to remove Anand Giri as a successor." He said that no one has laid claims yet to be the successor of the late Mahant.

Mahant Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into Mahant Giri's death on Wednesday, following which the Central government issued an order transferring the case to CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri's death under mysterious circumstances. (ANI)

