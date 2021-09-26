Left Menu

Andhra govt extends support to farmers call for Bharat Bandh

He said the Andhra Pradesh government, including the YSR Congress, will support the concerns of farmers and steel plant workers.Nani told reporters here that the state government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon.He also said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he is completely opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 00:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh government has declared full support to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, and also to workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant, state Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday. He said the Andhra Pradesh government, including the YSR Congress, will support the concerns of farmers and steel plant workers.

Nani told reporters here that the state government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon.

He also said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he is completely opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The minister appealed for a peaceful protest in the Bandh.

Left parties, Congress and Telugu Desam Party have already extended their support for the Bharat Bandh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

