First Palmetum of Uttarakhand inaugurated in Haldwani

The first Palmetum, specialized botanical park, of Uttarakhand, which is also the biggest in the whole of North India was inaugurated on Sunday.

ANI | Haldwani | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:45 IST
First Palmetum of Uttarakhand in Haldwani. Image Credit: ANI
The first Palmetum, specialized botanical park, of Uttarakhand, which is also the biggest in the whole of North India was inaugurated on Sunday. Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Sanjeev Chaturvedi on Sunday inaugurated the Palmetum which has been developed by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department in the premises of Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute located in Haldwani.

The Palmetum has around 100 different species of Palms. Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) said, "The main aim of establishment of Palmetum is to promote conservation, further research and to create awareness about the importance and ecological role of various palm species."

The Palmetum, which has been completed in a period of 3 years has been funded under CAMPA scheme of Central Government with an amount of 16 lakhs. The project has been established in an area of approximately 3.00 acres in Haldwani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

