Youth dies of electrocution in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old youth died of electrocution after he came in contact with live wire in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The death of Mohammad Shoib triggered protests against the Power Development Department (PDD) by people in the Kewal village of Kotranka in Budhal tehsil.

Shoib was busy in tree pruning near his house when he accidentally touched the electric wire and died on the spot, the officials said.

The locals blamed the PDD for the death of the youth and said the department has tied the low-tension electricity wires with trees instead of erecting electricity poles.

The protesters demanded adequate compensation to the bereaved poor family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

