Kerala: CIAL's solar boat to be used for Muziris tourism circuit tour

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Muziris Heritage Project Ltd on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for using solar boats for the tours conducted in the Kochi-Muziris heritage tourism circuit.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:49 IST
Kerala: CIAL's solar boat to be used for Muziris tourism circuit tour
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Muziris Heritage Project Ltd Managing Director PM Nowshad exchange the MOU papers at a function held at Kochi airport.. Image Credit: ANI
Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Muziris Heritage Project Ltd on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for using solar boats for the tours conducted in the Kochi-Muziris heritage tourism circuit. CIAL, which owned a 24 seat solar boat with an AC compartment will operate a trial operation in the west coast canal which was renovated by Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures limited.

The boat has 15 solar panels mounted upon its roof and the generated power is stored in the battery. The system can also draw power from conventional sources, said a CIAL press statement. The boat can be put into operation for 5 hours on single charging; it is designed in such a way that it can cruise through a water body having a minimum depth of 45 CM, the statement said.

As the tourism sector in the state has started witnessing a surge, CIAL decided to try out a new revenue stream by deploying its solar boat for the cruise activity until the canal project is completed. As per the MOU signed by CIAL Managing Director S.Suhas IAS and Muziris Heritage Project Managing Director PM Nowshad, the boat is being used for the circuit tours conducted by Musiris Heritage Project, on revenue sharing basis. (ANI)

