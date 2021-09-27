Left Menu

2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla station

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra's Lonavala station while entering the platform, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway.

ANI | Lonavala (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 09:53 IST
Visuals from Lonavala station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra's Lonavala station while entering the platform, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway. As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

"2 trolleys of rear 2 coaches ( 2nd and 3rd last ) of Indore- Daund special train derailed at Lonawala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injury are reported. Railway Relief van is reaching the spot shortly. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," the officials said. Further details awaited. (ANI)

