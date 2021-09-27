UK gas stations are running dry in English cities, retailers association says

British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50% to 90% of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday.

A dire shortage of truck drivers in Britain has triggered panic buying of fuel in some English cities, with queues of cars snaking back from gas stations, many of which have run dry or simply closed. "Some of our members, large groups with a portfolio of sites, report 50% are dry as of yesterday, some even report as many as 90% are dry as of yesterday," Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association told Sky.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) represents independent fuel retailers who now account for 65% of all UK forecourts. "So you can see it is quite acute," Madderson said. "Monday morning is going to start pretty dry."

BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)