Left Menu

UK gas stations are running dry in English cities, retailers association says

British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50% to 90% of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday. A dire shortage of truck drivers in Britain has triggered panic buying of fuel in some English cities, with queues of cars snaking back from gas stations, many of which have run dry or simply closed.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:59 IST
UK gas stations are running dry in English cities, retailers association says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50% to 90% of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday.

A dire shortage of truck drivers in Britain has triggered panic buying of fuel in some English cities, with queues of cars snaking back from gas stations, many of which have run dry or simply closed. "Some of our members, large groups with a portfolio of sites, report 50% are dry as of yesterday, some even report as many as 90% are dry as of yesterday," Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association told Sky.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) represents independent fuel retailers who now account for 65% of all UK forecourts. "So you can see it is quite acute," Madderson said. "Monday morning is going to start pretty dry."

BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021