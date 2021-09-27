Bharat Bandh: Train operations in Delhi, Ambala, Firozepur divisions affected

The train operations in the national capital and the nearby areas have been affected as hundreds of farmers on Monday has gathered at the railway tracks in the wake of a 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). According to the Northern Railway, the rail operations in Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur divisions were impacted by people sitting on tracks.

About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bharat Bandh, it said. "Train operations are affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as people are sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in the Delhi division. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions," the Northern Railway said.

Officials said the Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab, New Delhi-Moga Express, Old Delhi-Payhajot Express, Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra, and Amritsar Shatabdi are some of the trains that have been affected. The agitating farmers were also seen sitting on the railway tracks at the Devidaspura village in Amritsar, in support of the Bharat Bandh.

On the Tikri border, farmers sat on the railway tracks at Bahadurgarh railway station. To mark a year of the Centre's three farm laws, farmers early on Monday began a "Bharat Bandh" , following a nationwide call by farmer unions demanding to scrap the legislations.

The bandh has garnered support from 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

