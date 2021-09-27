FACTBOX-Same-sex marriage around the world as Swiss vote in favour

By Hugo Greenhalgh and Rachel Savage LONDON, Sept 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Switzerland voted overwhelmingly to allow same-sex couples to wed and adopt children in a referendum on Sunday, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to legalise gay civil marriage.

Last week, the Mexican state of Sonora also approved same-sex marriage, as the push for LGBT+ equality gathers pace around the world. More than 20 years ago, one lesbian couple and three gay pairs tied the knot in Amsterdam's city hall - making history as the Netherlands became the first country to allow same-sex marriage, a step since followed by nearly 30 other nations.

Here are some key facts about the legal recognition of same-sex couples around the world: - Same-sex marriage is legal in 29 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Uruguay and the United States. - An estimated 34 countries recognise some form of civil partnership for same-sex couples.

- Gay marriage is strongly opposed by many religious groups. Pope Francis said same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws in a film released in October 2020, but the Vatican ruled in March that priests are not permitted to bless these unions. - Almost a third of adults globally think people of the same sex should be allowed to marry, a survey by global LGBT+ advocacy group ILGA and research firm RIWI of almost 100,000 people in 65 countries found in 2016. - In July 2020, Montenegro became the first European country outside of Western Europe and the European Union to legalise same-sex civil partnerships. - Costa Rica marked a first in Central America by giving the go-ahead to same-sex marriages in May 2020, when a landmark constitutional court ruling came into effect. - Northern Ireland became the last part of the United Kingdom to introduce equal marriage rights in February 2020. - Taiwan was the first place in Asia to allow gay marriages in 2019. - In Africa, only South Africa allows same-sex marriage. In many countries, same-sex sexual relations is a crime punishable by imprisonment or the death penalty. Sources: ILGA State-Sponsored Homophobia report, Pew Research Centre, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters

