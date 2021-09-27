Left Menu

Campaign for comments on state of equality for LGBTQI+ community

According to the CGE, although legislation has in theory made discrimination against LGBTQI+ individuals against the law, in practice, these individuals still face hate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:51 IST
Campaign for comments on state of equality for LGBTQI+ community
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is expected to launch a campaign for public comments on the state of equality in the human rights of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex Plus (LGBTQI+) community in South Africa on Tuesday.

The Chapter Nine institution says the campaign – dubbed the #LGBTI+equality project – will help it identify areas where it may intervene when necessary in order to ensure "the achievement of LGBTQI+ equality" in the country.

"The objective of the project is to assess the state of LGBTI+ equality in South Africa 27 years after the achievement of democracy in South Africa. Whilst acknowledging the progress over the last decades of our democracy… [the project] also means a re-look at the areas where there has been little to no progress and even regression in important areas of transgender inclusion, forced divorces and intersex genital mutilation," the commission said.

The commission said it would like public comments on the following related to the human rights of LGBTQI+ individuals:

Criminal justice.

Right to education.Labour and employment.

Access to healthcare for transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons

Any other human rights issues deemed crucial for the achievement of LGBTI+ equality in South Africa.

According to the CGE, although legislation has in theory made discrimination against LGBTQI+ individuals against the law, in practice, these individuals still face hate.

"The eradication of explicitly discriminatory legislative provisions from South Africa's law books has not eradicated societal prejudices that entrench and encourage discriminatory practices and actions in employment, access to health, criminal justice and safety and security.

"Whilst the Constitutional Court has recognised and declared unconstitutional various exclusionary provisions, this has had little effect on improving the life chances of the LGBTI+ community as a whole," the commission said.

Public comments on the state of equality for LGBTQI+ communities can be sent to LGBTI@cge.org.za or Javu@cge.org.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021