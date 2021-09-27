Left Menu

ITBP destroys pressure cooker IED in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday recovered a pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday recovered a pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. As per information shared by ITBP, a five litres pressure cooker filled with explosives was recovered on a roadside near Bakarkatta in Rajnandgaon.

The IED was destroyed on the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

