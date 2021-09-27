Left Menu

IMD predicts light to moderate rain for Delhi-NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and adjoining areas today.

27-09-2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and adjoining areas today. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Aliganj, Kasganj, Sikander Rao, Iglas (U.P.), Hodal, Gurugram, Tizara," tweeted IMD today.

Earlier this month, senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at IMD said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years. (ANI)

