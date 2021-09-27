Left Menu

POWERGRID dedicated upgraded, digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools in J-K's Uri

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) dedicated upgraded and digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

ANI | Uri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:30 IST
POWERGRID dedicated upgraded, digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools in J-K's Uri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) dedicated upgraded and digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The event took place in the presence of Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC 15 corps, Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of POWERGRID and Indian Army. These classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of POWERGRID.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Power, POWERGRID has given financial assistance to the Indian Army amounting to Rs 3.09 crores to provide technology-oriented education to the students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) in Boniyar, Baramula, Hajinar, Kupwara, Wayne, Bandipora, Chandigam, Kupwara, Budkot, Kupwara, Sopore, Baramula, Krusan, Kupwara, Behibag, Kulgam, Aishmuqam, Anantnag, Wuzur and Anantnag. This CSR effort of POWERGRID will enable about 5,000 students to remain abreast with the latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids. Through this CSR initiative, the latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021