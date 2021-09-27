Hungary signs new long-term gas supply agreement with Russia
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary signed a new long-term gas supply agreement with Russia on Monday.
The agreement was signed by Gazprom and Hungarian energy group MVM executives at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge
Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge
Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin
Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin
Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign new long-term gas supply deal on Monday - Hungary foreign ministry