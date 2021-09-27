Left Menu

Agriculture Minister to launch 'Amul Honey' on September 28

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is slated to launch 'Amul Honey' on September 28.

27-09-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is slated to launch 'Amul Honey' on September 28. Agriculture Ministry officials said that the government has launched National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) to promote the production of honey and boost its exports.

The government has approved Rs 500 crore for NBHM for three years (2020-21 to 2022-23) keeping in view the importance of beekeeping as part of the Integrated Farming System in the country. The mission was announced as part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat scheme. The officials said 100 Farmer Producer Organizations of honey producers are being formed in line with the central sector scheme on FPOs.

The officials said that NAFED, NDDB and TRIFED have been involved in the process of forming FPOs for honey farmers. "They will implement the programme for the formation of FPOs, identification of clusters and implement beekeeping activities with help of National Beekeeping Mission," an official said.

The officials said that the Amul cooperative society has a strong network at the grassroots level and its strong milk value chain can also be used in the process of honey aggregation, processing, packaging and branding. They said that 'Madhu Kranti' is being achieved through the expansion of scientific and high-tech beekeeping under National Bee Board as part of NBHM.

Referring to 'Madhukranti' portal, officials said that it seeks to bring all stakeholders including processors, traders on one platform. The portal is an initiative of National Bee Board and is being developed for online registration to achieve traceability, source of honey and other beehive products on a digital platform. (ANI)

