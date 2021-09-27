Left Menu

Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine. The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between $31,500 and $47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:16 IST
The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between $31,500 and $47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said. During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple's peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles image, and the length of his hair.

The recording also features the pair humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, and Lennon playing the guitar and singing "Give Peace a Chance" and "Radio Peace". Lennon wrote "Radio Peace" as part of the couple's peace campaign because they wanted to open a radio station in Amsterdam under the same name.

Lennon and Yoko Ono arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

