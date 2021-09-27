Left Menu

Gehlot seeks more cooperation from Nabard

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:32 IST
Gehlot seeks more cooperation from Nabard
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for more cooperation from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in giving impetus to the cooperative movement and strengthening cooperative institutions in the state.

He has said that NABARD can give more active participation in the projects related to the development of the state through cooperatives.

NABARD Chairman GR Chintala met Gehlot at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday during which the CM said that the state government is making continuous efforts to promote cooperative institutions in the state and working for their financial empowerment, according to a release.

Chintala asked for cooperation in the expansion and computerization of cooperative institutions and said that they should be connected with other innovative activities like agricultural processing and marketing etc.

He informed Gehlot about the financial assistance being extended to various projects related to the development of rural infrastructure in the state. He assured full cooperation from the bank for the development of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021