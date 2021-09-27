Left Menu

RBI imposes monetary penalty on RBL Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.00 crore on RBL Bank Limited for not complying with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:10 IST
RBI imposes monetary penalty on RBL Bank
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.00 crore on RBL Bank Limited for not complying with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated September 27, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.00 crore (Rupees Two Crore only) on RBL Bank Limited (the bank) for contravention of section 28 (h) of the Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and for non-compliance with the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 10A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act)," read the official release by the RBI.

For the non-compliance with the provisions of section 10 A (2) (b) of the Act, a penalty is also imposed for the period during which the contravention or default continued. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Act. This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021