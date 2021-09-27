Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani visits his alma mater, gets nostalgic

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani got nostalgic as he visited his alma mater BVB College of Engineering & Technology at Vidyanagar on Monday to take part in its platinum jubilee celebrations and inauguration of KLE Tech Park. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was a college mate of Nirani attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Nirani said, "I would have become a professor or mostly an assistant executive engineer, had I secured more marks. But we belonged to the 35 marks category and that is why I became Industries Minister." Praising his alma mater, the minister said the college has been producing great talents including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, his wife Sudha Murthy and former Union Minister Late Ananth Kumar's wife Tejasvini Ananth Kumar.

"I am glad to take part in this college programme and it gives me immense pleasure. BVB college has been producing amazing talents who have achieved success in different fields," said Nirani. "This region witnessed an education revolution due to KLE society's efforts. I call upon the students to become entrepreneurs and job-providers rather than job-seekers and take advantage of government's schemes," urged Nirani. (ANI)

