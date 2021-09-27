Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression: IMD
The Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.
- Country:
- India
The Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.
The IMD said in a tweet, "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression at 1730 hrs of 27th Sept and lay centred over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha."
Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians want to visit Thailand, says Tourism Authority of Thailand
Two of India's Top Studios, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, Come together to Produce a Slate of Films at an Investment of Over INR 1,000 Crs
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in west India
South Korea: KIA to strengthen sales in Indian market, release new cars and raise price
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch