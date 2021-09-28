Left Menu

1 terrorist killed, another surrenders in J-K's Uri, say sources

One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday.

ANI | Uri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday. The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

