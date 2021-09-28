1 terrorist killed, another surrenders in J-K's Uri, say sources
One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday.
One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday. Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday. The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
