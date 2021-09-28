Left Menu

2-yr-old found abandoned with burn marks, injuries in Karnataka's Belagavi

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old was brutally beaten up and thrown in a sugarcane farm at Athani taluk in Belagavi, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:32 IST
2-yr-old found abandoned with burn marks, injuries in Karnataka's Belagavi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old was brutally beaten up and thrown in a sugarcane farm at Athani taluk in Belagavi, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, they found the toddler on September 23 with burn marks on the face and body.

The police suspect that black magic could be the reason for the burn injuries. The whereabouts of the parents are not known.

The condition of the baby is said to be serious and is in the care of the Women and Child Welfare department. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021