Delhi zoo gets 1 lion, 2 lionesses from Gujarat

Delhi zoo has got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exchange programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Delhi zoo has got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exchange programme. As per information shared by a zoo official, one lion and two lionesses were brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat on Monday evening.

"The lions will be kept under quarantine for a period of 15 to 20 days, after which, they will be released in the enclosure," stated the official. In exchange for the lions, Delhi zoo will give two hippos, a male and a female, to Gujarat.

Notably, Delhi zoo already has a lion and a lioness. The zoo, which has 88 species at present, aims to have more than 100 species in the coming days. Earlier on September 22, Delhi zoo, which had one male ostrich, got another one from Chhatbir zoo in Chandigarh. The zoo also plans to get female ostriches and talks are on with Arignar Anna zoological park in Chennai for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

