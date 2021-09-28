Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq drops over 1% at open as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq drops over 1% at open as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

The Nasdaq fell the most among Wall Street indexes at open on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.67 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,747.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.57 points, or 0.53%, at 4,419.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.76 points, or 1.22%, to 14,787.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021