JD(U) president Rajiv Singh reconstitutes national office bearers of party
Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, on Tuesday reconstituted national office bearers of the party.
Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, on Tuesday reconstituted national office bearers of the party. As per a press release of the party, the list of office bearers includes KC Tyagi as Secretary-General while MLC Upendra Kushwaha has been appointed as Chairman of Central Parliamentary Board and MP Alok Kumar Suman as Treasurer.
"MP Ramnath Thakur, Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, ex-MLA Ram Sewak Singh, Sanjay Jha, MLC Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliawi, Afaque Ahmad Khan, Parvin Singh and MLC Qamre Alam Harshvardhan Singh have been appointed as General Secretaries," read the release. "MP RP Mandal, ex-MLA Vidya Sagar Nishad, Rabindra Prasad Singh, Raj Singh Maan and Rajeev Ranjan Prasad are appointed as Secretaries, it added. (ANI)
