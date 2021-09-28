BJYM alleges crimes against Hindus on rise in Hyderabad, demands police to take action

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Hyderabad on Tuesday alleged that crimes against Hindus are on the rise in Hyderabad and demanded the police to take action. The BJYM further said that the conviction rates for such crimes are low and demanded the Hyderabad Police to look into these matters of 'Religious identity-based hate crime' and ensure the safety of Hindu men and Muslim women.

"Hindus are constantly being targeted, assaulted and lynched for being a friend with Muslim women in I.T Sector, Education Institutions. Crimes against them are on a constant rise with a small percentage of Conviction rate," Nitin Nandkar, BJYM City President told ANI. "Atrocities against Hindus are rising for exercising their constitutional rights. We, the peace-loving people of Hyderabad, are deeply concerned about a number of tragic events happening in recent times in our city."

"The fate of our beautiful city is at stake if this kind of atrocious and shameless incident is not dealt swiftly and effectively by the administration," he further stated. The BJYM leader said that if these incidents are not taken seriously then these anti-social elements will be encouraged that would create serious law and order problems in the city.

The BJYM leader said that fresh cases of attacks on Hindus by the Muslims have come to light at Nampally recently. He requested Hyderabad Police to protect the social fabric of the society and demanded action against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)