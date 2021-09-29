Potholes in Mumbai to be repaired on priority

Left Menu

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:15 IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also hold a meeting on Wednesday evening for assessing the situation of roads in Maharashtra.

Chahal directed the officials to visit the areas in their ward and to ensure pits are filled on priority on the same day. In a statement, Chahal said, "Assistant commissioner and road engineers should go to their respective areas every day and fill the pits at ward level on the same day."

Municipal Commissioner also instructed officials to dismiss road engineers from other extra work immediately. He also ordered to implement joint action program for pest control, solid waste management, and conservation departments for control of water-borne diseases.

Chahal said since April 2021, the administration has completed more than 40,000 potholes on all roads in the Mumbai metropolis. "However, continuous rains over the last few days and increased traffic on the roads have led to a resurgence of potholes," he said.

He said that the filling of the pits at the war level should be started jointly by all the administrative department offices and the road department. "Therefore, the process of filling the pits at the war level should be started jointly by all the administrative department offices and the road department. The indicated pit should be filled on the same day if possible, to solve the problem of pits, work should be done for the next 2 to 3 weeks with priority, strongly instructed," he added.

