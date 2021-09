Lengthy queues build outside gas stations in London again

Lengthy queues formed outside gas stations across London on Wednesday, with signs on the orbital motorway around the capital warning that no fuel was available at some sites, Reuters reporters said.

The government said on Tuesday that fuel shortages across the country had started to stabilise, after a rush of panic-buying left fuel pumps dry across major cities.

But Reuters reporters saw lengthy queues outside gas stations from 0600 on the busy M25 motorway circling London and at sites in north London.

