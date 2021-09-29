Left Menu

Delhi govt extends tenure of DMRC Managing Director till March 31 next year

The Delhi Government has extended the tenure of Mangu Singh as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) till March 31, 2022, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:40 IST
DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Government has extended the tenure of Mangu Singh as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) till March 31, 2022, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

"The Govt. of NCT of Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and after obtaining the concurrence of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India vide letter dated September 28, 2021, is pleased to extend the tenure of Mangu Singh as Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited up to 31.03.2022," reads the order.

The order has been issued by the transport department authorities of the Delhi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

