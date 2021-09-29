Left Menu

3-yr-old among 2 killed in Kolkata building collapse

Two persons, including a 3-year-old were killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. They were rescued from the debris of the building in Ahiritola lane in the city but later succumbed to their injuries.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:45 IST
3-yr-old among 2 killed in Kolkata building collapse
Visuals from collapsed building in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a 3-year-old were killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. They were rescued from the debris of the building in Ahiritola lane in the city but later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased woman and the child were trapped on the top floor of the building and three other persons who were trapped on the ground floor were rescued, police said.

The mishap occurred around 06:45 am even as the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the metropolis. [{f3c354a5-9d5a-4d0f-9d31-0dbf6bf9b5c1:intradmin/FAbnRUuUcAERP4Z.jpg}]

The building falls in the jurisdiction of the Jorabagan police station area. A rescue team comprising personnel from disaster management team, fire department, electricity department and the local police force were involved in the rescue operation. Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata has also predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with the gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas as cyclone storm 'Gulab' is likely to reach the West Bengal coast on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021