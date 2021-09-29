UK launches reserve tanker fleet to boost fuel deliveries

Britain said on Wednesday the government's reserve tanker fleet would be operating by later in the day, driven by civilians, to help deliver fuel to petrol stations across the country. "I can confirm the government's Reserve Tanker Fleet will be on the road this afternoon to boost deliveries of fuel to forecourts across Britain," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Twitter.

"The trucks are driven by civilians and will provide additional logistical capacity to the fuel industry."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)