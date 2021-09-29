Delhi environment minister to discuss pollution control measures with RWAs, NGOs

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with resident welfare associations, NGOs, and eco clubs in the city on the government's pollution control measures, officials said on Wednesday.

It will be held at the Delhi Secretariat, and senior officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the environment department will be in attendance, an official said.

''The minister will discuss the pollution control measures being taken by the government and seek feedback and suggestions from the RWAs and NGOs working in the sector,'' he said.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2022. It has issued detailed guidelines for construction and demolition sites to control dust pollution.

The officials said Delhi's "Winter Action Plan" to tackle pollution will be ready soon. It will focus on 10 points, including stubble burning, pollution hotspots, working of smog tower, and vehicular and dust pollution.

As part of the plan, the city government will upgrade the 'Green War Room' launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the "Green Delhi" application to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

A team of officers will also be formed to have talks with neighboring states to jointly fight pollution.

