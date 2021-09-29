Left Menu

Cabinet approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at cost of Rs 1,080 crore

The doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat was approved during the Cabinet Committee meeting on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:49 IST
Cabinet approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at cost of Rs 1,080 crore
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat was approved during the Cabinet Committee meeting on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday. While addressing a press conference, Thakur said, "The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,080.58 crore and the length of doubling of the line is 111.20 km."

Further, Thakur stated that the project will be completed in four years. "The single line BG section between Rajkot -- Kanalus has become oversaturated and there is a need for additional parallel BG lines to ease out operational working. But now, doubling of the section will increase the capacity and more traffic can be introduced to the system," he added.

Thakur added that this would lead to the all-round development of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021