Left Menu

Norway's centre-left Labour seeks to rule in a minority after Socialists ditch talks

to have an aggressive enough climate policy," Socialist Left leader Audun Lysbakken told reporters, explaining his party's decision. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to become Norway's next prime minister, had argued that a majority government would provide the greatest degree of predictability for the country.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:09 IST
Norway's centre-left Labour seeks to rule in a minority after Socialists ditch talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's center-left election winners abandoned their attempt to form a majority government on Wednesday after the Socialist Left Party pulled out of the talks, a move likely to lead to the formation of a minority administration.

Labour, the Centre Party, and the Socialists won a majority of seats in Norway's parliamentary election on Sept. 13 but failed to bridge disagreements over the environment and wealth distribution during exploratory talks this week. "We do not believe we can find a political platform ... to have an aggressive enough climate policy," Socialist Left leader Audun Lysbakken told reporters, explaining his party's decision.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to become Norway's next prime minister, had argued that a majority government would provide the greatest degree of predictability for the country. "I had hoped for a different outcome," Stoere told reporters.

Minority governments are common in Norway, however, and incumbent Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the Conservatives has ruled in a minority for most of her eight years in power. Solberg has said she will step down as soon as Stoere is ready to take power, with mid-October seen as the most likely timing for a transfer of power.

Labour now faces the option of ruling alone or jointly with the Centre Party, but Stoere declined to say which option he preferred. In either case, the new government will be forced to negotiate in parliament on any proposals it presents, including fiscal spending.

"We will lead a responsible economic policy," Stoere said. Norway's status as an oil and gas producer, contributing to climate change, was at the heart of the election campaign, although a transition away from petroleum is likely to be gradual despite progress by pro-environment parties.

Its oil and gas industry pumps around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, accounting for more than 40% of Norway's export revenues, although output is projected to fall from 2030 onwards. The Socialist Left Party wants to halt all exploration for new resources, which would hasten the oil industry's decline, but Labour and the Centre have rejected this position.

Labour is wary of potential job losses from petroleum's demise, and champions state-sponsored policies to encourage a transfer of engineering know-how from oil production to renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021