Left Menu

Gehlot urges Centre to reduce various fuel taxes

Now the cost of crude oil is rising continuously, and will soon touch 80 a barrel in a few days, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.The centre should take immediate steps and give relief to the common man by reducing various excise duties, he said.Gehlot said the Centre has imposed various types of excise duties on petrol and diesel in which states hardly get any share.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:01 IST
Gehlot urges Centre to reduce various fuel taxes
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday demanded the Centre reduce various types of taxes on fuel to give relief to common people from rising prices. ''Petrol/diesel prices were under control despite crude oil prices reaching $100 per barrel during the UPA-II regime. Now the cost of crude oil is rising continuously, and will soon touch $80 a barrel in a few days,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The centre should take immediate steps and give relief to the common man by reducing various excise duties,'' he said.

Gehlot said the Centre has imposed various types of excise duties on petrol and diesel in which states hardly get any share. Giving a break up, the chief minister said if price of one litre of diesel in Rajasthan is Rs 98.80, then centre takes Rs 31.80 out of it, leaving only Rs 21.78 in VAT to the state. Gehlot said that in view of the poor financial condition of states after Covid, the Centre should give relief to the common man by reducing additional excise duty, special excise duty, and agriculture cess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021