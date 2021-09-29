J-K police organizes volleyball tournament in Udhampur

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, Jammu and Kashmir police under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) organized a Range level Volleyball tournament 2021 at Mini Stadium Udhampur on Wednesday. The tournament was organized with an aim to keep the youth away from social evils like Drugs Addiction etc, and to improve their sports, and to maintain their physical and mental health.

Volleyball teams from Reasi and Udhampur participated in the tournament with great zeal and vigour. The tournament was today inaugurated by Sargun Sukhla (IPS), Senior Superintendent of Police in presence of the Additional Superintendent of Police and staff of District Youth Services and Sports, Udhampur.

"Youth are attracted towards sports. If we channelize the energy of our youth in a positive direction then that they won't go towards drugs and anti-social activities. There is definitely a lot of scopes here in sports. Youth of Udhampur have so much talent that they can participate at the international level and show their metal," Anwar Ul Haq Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur told ANI. "Our main motive is to give better platform to the youth that they improve their sports activities and maintain their physical and mental health. To channelize their energy, such activities are important," he stated.

"I want to thank the Jammu and Kashmir police for organizing this tournament," said a Volleyball player from Udhampur. "I want to thank Jammu and Kashmir police for organizing this tournament. The people from far-flung areas do not get a chance to show their talent. I request the Jammu and Kashmir police that such activities are organized regularly. These activities keep the youth away from harmful habits like drug addiction etc," said Mubarak Singh volleyball player from Reasi district

"Through such tournaments, we get a chance to showcase our talent. The more the youth will come towards sports, the more they will stay away from drugs. We are interested in sports. the more such tournaments are organized the more we get a chance to showcase our talent and to make the nation proud," said Sabzar Wani volleyball player from Reasi district. (ANI)

