Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to12 from October 4

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to12 from October 4 with all COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 09:14 IST
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to12 from October 4 with all COVID-19 protocols. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that for now, the Civic body is reopening the schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 and for the rest, the decision will be taken in November.

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12th in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," Chahal said. Last week, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools from October 4.

She informed that schools will be reopened in a phased manner. "In rural areas classes will resume from standard 5th to 12th and in urban areas from standard 8th to 12th. Local authorities have been given powers to monitor guidelines set by the government." The government is making efforts to bring all the students back to school. The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures (SoPs).

The education minister also clarified that there is no compulsion to attend physical classes. Students can attend online classes too. They will come to school only with the consent of their parents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

