DCW rescues one-day-old girl found abandoned in Delhi

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Thursday rescued a day old baby found abandoned in bushes in Narela in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Thursday rescued a day old baby found abandoned in bushes in Narela in the national capital. The DCW said it had received a call on its 181 Helpline with information that a newborn girl was lying in some bushes in the Narela area.

The Commission informed Delhi Police and DCW team facilitated the rescue along with Delhi Police officials. The child has now been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital here and is being looked after by the by the commission with assistance of some volunteers.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking information about the FIR registered in the matter and the action taken thereof. Maliwal has also asked the police through its notice about the details of any accused identified and arrested in the matter and whether any person has come forward to adopt the child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

