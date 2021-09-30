Pondy Lt Guv greets President Ram Nath Kovind on eve of his birthday

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of his 76th birthday.

In her message of greetings, the Lt Governor said the President has earned the love and great respect of the nation. ''I wish you a healthy and long life to continue your services to the people,'' she said.

