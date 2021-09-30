Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences to family of Kanpur businessman who died in Gorakhpur hotel raid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of a Kanpur-based businessman who was allegedly beaten to death by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur during a raid at the hotel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:46 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of a Kanpur-based businessman who was allegedly beaten to death by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur during a raid at the hotel. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said, "Very sad to see the painful video of Meenakshi Gupta ji. My condolences to the family of Manish Gupta ji. I am with you in this fight against the injustice of the BJP government. Will take justice - it is a right, not a favor!"

Six policemen were suspended for being involved in the incident, in which a 38-year old property dealer Manish Gupta from Kanpur died. The victim along with his friend had gone to Gorakhpur for some work. Kanpur District Magistrate also informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be meeting with the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

Meanwhile, the police said an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman and the family has put forth three demands to the authorities-- transfer of the case to Kanpur, Rs 50 lakh in compensation, and a government job. The family of the Kanpur-based businessman has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during the raid at the hotel.

"I will put forth my demands before the chief minister. My husband was killed by six policemen on duty," said Meenakshi Gupta, wife of Manish Gupta in Kanpur. (ANI)

