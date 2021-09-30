UK gas stations say: pumps still running dry due to unprecedented demand

British gas stations are seeing unprecedented demand despite additional deliveries of fuel and there have been instances of staff receiving abuse, The Petrol Retailers Association said on Thursday. "PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand," PRA Executive Director Gordon Balmer said.

"In a PRA member survey today of 1,200 sites across the UK including motorway service areas, 52% of sites have reported having both petrol and diesel in stock, 21% have either one grade in stock and 27% are dry."

