Left Menu

UK gas stations say: pumps still running dry due to unprecedented demand

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:10 IST
UK gas stations say: pumps still running dry due to unprecedented demand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British gas stations are seeing unprecedented demand despite additional deliveries of fuel and there have been instances of staff receiving abuse, The Petrol Retailers Association said on Thursday. "PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand," PRA Executive Director Gordon Balmer said.

"In a PRA member survey today of 1,200 sites across the UK including motorway service areas, 52% of sites have reported having both petrol and diesel in stock, 21% have either one grade in stock and 27% are dry."

Also Read: British minister to simplify COVID-19 travel rules for England

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021