Kannada TV actor Soujanya dies by suicide

Kannada TV actor Soujanya allegedly died by suicide in her apartment, the police informed on Thursday.

ANI | Ramanagara (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:04 IST
Kannada TV actor Soujanya dies by suicide
SP of Ramanagara District in Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kannada TV actor Soujanya allegedly died by suicide in her apartment, the police informed on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ramanagara District in Karnataka said, "The actress was found hanged in her apartment at Kumbalgodu in Ramanagara district of Karnataka."

After receiving the information, the police informed that they immediately reached the spot and found a suicide note in her apartment. "In the death note, the actress has written that she, herself is responsible for her death," the police added.

A case has been registered in the case by the police and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

